– Braun Strowman will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday’s MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This Sunday I will be throwing out the first pitch for the @Brewers home game. I can’t wait to watch the @Dodgers #GetTheseHands come out and see me game starts at 1pm!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 19, 2019

This is gonna look good in the man cave!!!!! #BrewCrew https://t.co/iRBYuJtsSJ — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 19, 2019

– Aiden English is now contributing to Bourbon Plus magazine.

Very proud to have been able to contribute a little something to the always outstanding @Bourbonplus Always a great read and I hope people can enjoy what I write and see it as an example of how quickly and intensely this passion can hit you! Cheers to @fredminnick and the staff! pic.twitter.com/9EZ61z9TCb — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) April 10, 2019

– The Street Profits vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience is set for Wednesday’s episode of NXT. It will be a non-title bout.

– WWE Now looks at Big E reacting to Kevin Owens joining New Day