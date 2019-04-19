wrestling / News

Braun Strowman To Throw First Pitch At Sunday’s Brewers Game

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Braun Strowman WrestleMania 35

– Braun Strowman will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday’s MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

– Aiden English is now contributing to Bourbon Plus magazine.

– The Street Profits vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience is set for Wednesday’s episode of NXT. It will be a non-title bout.

– WWE Now looks at Big E reacting to Kevin Owens joining New Day

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading