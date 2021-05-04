Braun Strowman Was Originally Slated To Win Universal Title At Crown Jewel In 2018

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott recently appeared on the Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy podcast, the discussion turned to former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide mentioning that there were plans at one point for Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship in his match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in 2018.

Famuyide noted that the RAW creative team had built an entire episode around Strowman as the champion before the finish was changed to Lesnar winning, thus forcing to team to rewrite the episode of RAW (via POST Wrestling):

“There was one time where we all thought a match was going — this was — man, f*ck it, I’m not working there anymore,” Kazeem said. “It was in Saudi [Crown Jewel 2018] and Braun [Strowman] was supposed to beat Brock [Lesnar]. This is right after Roman [Reigns] announced he had cancer, right? So, Brock and Braun was supposed to fight for the world title and we had a whole Monday Night Raw written with Braun Strowman as champion and then sike, Brock Lesnar wins and then as soon as Brock wins, we all had to go back into the office, rewrite the whole show. I just thought it was some sh*t where it’s just like oh, they’re just kind of keeping us on the D.L. [down low], whatever but I didn’t know they could change like [that].”

Strowman would eventually notch his first Universal title reign at WrestleMania 36, defeating Goldberg at the event.