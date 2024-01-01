Braun Strowman Gives Update On Recovery, When He May Return To Ring

Braun Strowman is out of action due to a neck injury, and he recently gave an update on when he may return to the ring. Strowman underwent neck fusion surgery to fix a major injury last summer, and he spoke with The Ranveer Show about his status.

On how he’s doing: “I’m doing great. Every day [I’m] better [and] pushing forward. I just got cleared to start lifting weights again [for the first time] since I had my surgery. Stuff like that. So one day at a time. WWE took unbelievable care of me. They sent me to Dr. Cordova at the world-famous Andrews Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He’s the number one surgeon in the world for this procedure. I was in great hands with that. He’s so happy with where I am in my progress and stuff. So [I’m] putting the size back on…I’m a little fluffy.”

On training to return: “So yeah, I just got cleared like two and a half weeks ago to fully start lifting weights again. I’m still on the no contact to the head, no taking bumps and stuff like that. So it’s still going to be another month and two before we start easing back in the ring. But when it’s time to go, we’re going.”