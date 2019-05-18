Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley Added To WWE Super Showdown

WWE has announced a match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley for their Super Showdown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7. It will stream on the WWE Network at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT. Here’s the updated card:

* The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

* Triple H vs. Randy Orton

* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

* 50-Man Battle Royal