Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley Added To WWE Super Showdown
May 18, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley for their Super Showdown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7. It will stream on the WWE Network at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT. Here’s the updated card:
* The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
* Triple H vs. Randy Orton
* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
* 50-Man Battle Royal
BREAKING: The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman will collide with The #AllMighty @fightbobby at #WWESSD, streaming LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork on Friday, June 7 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT! https://t.co/sQRFqiauVP
— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2019
