Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley Added To WWE Super Showdown

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced a match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley for their Super Showdown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7. It will stream on the WWE Network at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT. Here’s the updated card:

* The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
* Triple H vs. Randy Orton
* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
* 50-Man Battle Royal

