Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu Last Man Standing Match, B-Fab vs. Naomi Added to Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown Jacob Fatu vs Braun Strowman Image Credit: WWE

– WWE confirmed new matchups for next week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Braun Strowman faces his rival Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match. Also, B-Fab is looking for payback against Naomi and will face her one-on-one. Here’s the full announcement:

Braun Strowman takes on Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match

The monsters are being unleashed to wreck havoc on each other! Braun Strowman will once again go to war against Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match.

B-Fab looks for payback on Naomi

After Naomi’s ruthless attack on B-Fab, two Superstars will go one-on-one, Friday at 8 ET/5 PT on USA.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown takes place at the Allstate Arena on Friday, April 4. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Last Man Standing Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman
* Naomi vs. B-Fab
* Rey Fenix debuts

