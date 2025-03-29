– WWE confirmed new matchups for next week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Braun Strowman faces his rival Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match. Also, B-Fab is looking for payback against Naomi and will face her one-on-one. Here’s the full announcement:

Braun Strowman takes on Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match

The monsters are being unleashed to wreck havoc on each other! Braun Strowman will once again go to war against Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match.

Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/5 PT on USA

B-Fab looks for payback on Naomi

After Naomi’s ruthless attack on B-Fab, two Superstars will go one-on-one, Friday at 8 ET/5 PT on USA.