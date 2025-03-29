wrestling / News
Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu Last Man Standing Match, B-Fab vs. Naomi Added to Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
– WWE confirmed new matchups for next week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Braun Strowman faces his rival Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match. Also, B-Fab is looking for payback against Naomi and will face her one-on-one. Here’s the full announcement:
Braun Strowman takes on Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match
The monsters are being unleashed to wreck havoc on each other! Braun Strowman will once again go to war against Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match.
Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/5 PT on USA
B-Fab looks for payback on Naomi
After Naomi’s ruthless attack on B-Fab, two Superstars will go one-on-one, Friday at 8 ET/5 PT on USA.
Next week’s WWE SmackDown takes place at the Allstate Arena on Friday, April 4. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Last Man Standing Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman
* Naomi vs. B-Fab
* Rey Fenix debuts
