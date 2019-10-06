Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury Likely For WWE Crown Jewel

It seems WWE is really trying to stack the card for their next show in Saudi Arabia. The company has already announced that Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will captain two teams against each other (which so far features Seth Rollins and Rusev against Randy Orton and Baron Corbin). Yesterday it was reported that WWE was also planning a WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez for the event as well.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is also considering a match between Braun Strowman and professional boxer Tyson Fury at the event as well. The two faced off on Friday Night Smackdown and Fury is set to appear on RAW this Monday.

Crown Jewel happens in Riyadh on October 31.