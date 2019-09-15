wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Ready to Walk Out With Two Titles Tonight, Natalya Shows Jump Shrugs
– WWE Raw tag team champion and No. 1 Universal title contender Braun Strowman wrote a tweet, hyping up being in two titles matches at tonight’s Clash of Champions event. Strowman will defend his Raw team titles with Seth Rollins against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Then later in the night, he will face champ Seth Rollins for the Universal title.
Braun Strowman wrote on Twitter, “Charlotte NC I’m home and it’s time to go to work. Walking into #ClashOfChampions with one title and walking out with two!!!! And I’m doing it for you #NorthCarolina so I need to hear you!!!!! #RiseOfTheMonster #MonsterChampion #StandUpNC” You can check out that tweet below.
Charlotte NC I’m home and it’s time to go to work. Walking into #ClashOfChampions with one title and walking out with two!!!! And I’m doing it for you #NorthCarolina so I need to hear you!!!!! #RiseOfTheMonster #MonsterChampion #StandUpNC
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 15, 2019
– WWE Superstar Natalya appeared in a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video for Sheamus where she demonstrates some Jump Shrugs with dumbbells. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on How the Black Scorpion Angle Hurt Sting’s First WCW Title Run, Says Ole Anderson Did It on a Whim in Response to TBS Execs
- Eric Bischoff Explains How Turner Broadcasting Executives Sabotaged WCW in the Late 1990s and Wanted WCW Gone
- Bruce Prichard on Bringing Back Rick Rude to WWE for DX Bodyguard Role in 1997, How Rude Once Threatened to Kill Him
- Big Cass Gets Into Backstage Incident With Joey Janela & Fight With Pat Buck At WrestlePro Show