WWE News: Braun Strowman Ready to Walk Out With Two Titles Tonight, Natalya Shows Jump Shrugs

– WWE Raw tag team champion and No. 1 Universal title contender Braun Strowman wrote a tweet, hyping up being in two titles matches at tonight’s Clash of Champions event. Strowman will defend his Raw team titles with Seth Rollins against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Then later in the night, he will face champ Seth Rollins for the Universal title.

Braun Strowman wrote on Twitter, “Charlotte NC I’m home and it’s time to go to work. Walking into #ClashOfChampions with one title and walking out with two!!!! And I’m doing it for you #NorthCarolina so I need to hear you!!!!! #RiseOfTheMonster #MonsterChampion #StandUpNC” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE Superstar Natalya appeared in a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video for Sheamus where she demonstrates some Jump Shrugs with dumbbells. You can check out that video below.