Braun Strowman Wants Another Shot At Brock Lesnar

— In a recent interview with The Sun, Braun Strowman mentioned wanting another match with Brock Lesnar. The two have squared off in WWE Universal Championship bouts twice in the past, at No Mercy 2017 and at WWE Crown Jewel, with Lesnar winning both encounters.

Nevertheless, Braun believes Lesnar is owed a defeat at his hands.

“Brock Lesnar is the only man that has not had the 1-2-3 after the Powerslam from Braun Strowman so he’s got one coming for him,” Braun said.

In spite of several failed attempts, Strowman also claimed to be confident that he will become world champion some day.

“I came here to be a champion,” he added. “I didn’t come here to participate. I came here to take over and you know, it’s a goal of mine and it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of time. I’ve been shortchanged and come up a little short here and there but it’s not deterred me from wanting to keep fighting and scratching and clawing through the nail to get to the top of the mountain and represent this company as it should be.”