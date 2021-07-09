wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Wants to Get Back In the Ring, Responds to Suggestion of Match With Wardlow
Braun Strowman is looking to get back in the ring as soon as he can, and had a response for a fan suggesting Wardlow could be a good opponent for him. Strowman, who is waiting for his WWE non-compete clause to expire following his release at the start of June, posted to Twitter saying that he’s looking for a fight. He wrote:
“While I sit here with a belly full of pizza I can’t help but think about how much I like beating people up!!!!!! How many more days do I have till in out of jail??? I wanna fight!!!!! #WhoF—ingWantsSome #MyMitsAreRatedEForEveryone #CatchMeOutside”
When a fan said that Wardlow “wants some,” Strowman replied, “Everyone thinks they do still they stand across the ring from me. #LikeNoOneTheyHaveEverSceen”
Strowman’s non-compete clause is believed to be of the 90 day variety like most of those who were on Raw or Smackdown, which means his clause would be up at the end of August.
