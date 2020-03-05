Braun Strowman Wants a Singles match at WrestleMania

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed WWE Intercontinental champion Braun Strowman, who was promoting his Magic City Mania Party scheduled for next month during WrestleMania Week. The party’s ticket sales will be donated to the Apple A A Day FOundation. Below are some highlights.

Braun Strowman on interacting with kids as part of WWE: “There are so many amazing parts of being in WWE, but my favorite part is the interaction with kids. I live for that, and these are some of the bravest, toughest kids I’ve ever met.”

Braun Strowman on his Magic City Mania party during WrestleMania weekend: “There will be so many wrestling fans in Tampa for WrestleMania, and we want to sell this event out and have people hanging from the rafters. My life has been so chaotically crazy and awesome. The platform I’ve been given and the opportunities presented to me in WWE have been unbelievable, and the coolest thing I have learned as a WWE superstar is the power that we have to help people get through hard times in their life. It’s given me an opportunity to do some good, so we partnered up with Apple A Day, a local charity in Florida. Apple A Day provides electronics to the kids at the hospital and helps them to connect to the outside. Bedridden, going through your treatments at the hospital, you can become disconnected from the world. This shows a little extra support and admiration for these kids as they fight.”

What he wants for WrestleMania 36: “Having a singles match on the main card, that’s been a personal goal of mine since I started with WWE. One day, I can see myself main-eventing WrestleMania. I feel like I have the star power and the fan base behind me that wants to see it, but I just need to find the right opponent.”

On his handicap match at Elimination Chamber: “I’ve got my hands full this Sunday at the Elimination Chamber. Those three are pretty tough, and when they have their game plan working together, they’re even tougher. I need to get past them first, but hopefully I’m carrying that title out of Elimination Chamber and into WrestleMania. I’ll represent it proudly to whomever wants to step up and get these hands.”