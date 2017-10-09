WWE News: Braun Strowman Has A Warning For RAW, Preview Of Latest WWE Story Time, Hell in a Cell Social Media Score

– Braun Strowman tweeted out a simple message before tonight’s episode of RAW.

I feel like destroying something!!!!!! #Raw — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 9, 2017

– WWE has released a preview for the latest episode of WWE Story Time, which debuts on the WWE Network after RAW.

– Hell in A Cell was #1 last night among series and specials in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. It had 435,000 interactions on Twitter with 64,000 unique authors, down from the 484,000 interactions and 71,000 authors for No Mercy. It also had 211,000 Facebook interactions with 122,000 unique authors. That is down from the 234,000 interactions and 130,000 unique authors for No Mercy.