Braun Strowman Weighs In On Not Having an NXT Run, Vince McMahon Being Involved in His Character

– Braun Strowman spoke with Sam Roberts for his NotSam Wrestling Podcast and discussed his quick jump to the main roster, plus more. Roberts spoke with Strowman and asked him about what it was like going more or less straight from the Performance Center to the main roster, where he debuted on Raw the night after SummerSlam 2015. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On not getting a TV run in NXT: “When I debuted the night after SummerSlam in 2015, that was the eighth time I’d been in the wrestling ring for a match.”

On if Vince McMahon’s involvement in his character: “The big thing [was] being put into positions to succeed. Vince and I have had a very close relationship, and he has been hands on with Braun Strowman since Braun Strowman was invented. And I’m part of one of his brainchilds, and he loves my work ethic and what I do, and how passionate I am about it. That that’s why he continues to invest in me the way that he does.”

On his position in the company: “It blows my mind man, literally on a day-to-day [basis]. Because talking like, coming in that’s my eighth match when I debuted. I haven’t been even doing this for four years, and look what I’ve done in the short amount of time we’ve been here. I’m very thankful for it. I mean, don’t get me wrong. I’ve been put into positions and had opportunities than not necessarily everybody gets. But everybody in this company, whether they think they do or they want to complain or whatever, everybody gets an opportunity to do something. It’s what you do with it. Like, a lot of people don’t know, the only reason Vince McMahon ever knew who I was, ever saw me was because I was a Rosebud. That’s the only [place that] Vince saw me. He saw me, goes, ‘Who is that, and why the **** is he doing that?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NotSam Wrestling with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.