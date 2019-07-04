Braun Strowman Weighs in on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Taking the Reigns of WWE TV

– During an interview with Mike Jones, Braun Strowman discussed Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff’s new roles as Executive Directors of Raw and Smackdown, plus more. Highlights and the full audio are below:

On Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff coming in as Executive Directors: “You know, it’s awesome. I mean, it’s just more creative that’s gonna help everybody out. These guys have been in the industry for a long, long time and have been very successful at what they’ve done. And it’s always great to add extra minds into everything, because this is such an unbelievable production that goes on to make the show happen week in and week out. I mean, Monday Night Raw, we film a three-hour live movie every week. And we do all of our stunts, everything live, one take, like there’s nowhere else in the world, in the industry, movies, anything that has the production team we do to be able to pull off the things that we do every week.”

On his favorite thing he’s destroyed: “The coolest one for me probably is when I superplexed Big Show off the top rope and we imploded the ring. That was something else, that video’s been replayed so many times and everything else.”

On his favorite guys to work with: “You know, everybody. Our roster is so diverse and so unbelievable. We have the most gifted athletes of any promotion in the entire world. I mean, you name it, we have it, top to bottom from the giant in me to the high-flying newcomer Ricochet. We have something for everybody. And I look forward to working with everybody, you know, going out there and it’s a challenge to mix it up with guys that are half of my size, guys that are a quarter of my size, guys who are within 50 pounds of me, of which there’s only a few.”

