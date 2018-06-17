Quantcast

 

Braun Strowman Wins Men’s Money in the Bank Match (Pics, Video)

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Money in the Bank

– Braun Strowman outlasted seven other competitors to become the 2018 Mr. Money in the Bank. You can see highlights from the main event of Sunday’s PPV below. The match ended with Strowman and Balor on opposite sides of the ladder, plus Kofi Kingston on Strowman’s back. Balor got knocked down and Strowman dislodged Kingston to climb up and claim the briefcase.

With the win, Strowman can challenge for the WWE Universal Championship at any point in the next year.

