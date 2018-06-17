wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Wins Men’s Money in the Bank Match (Pics, Video)
– Braun Strowman outlasted seven other competitors to become the 2018 Mr. Money in the Bank. You can see highlights from the main event of Sunday’s PPV below. The match ended with Strowman and Balor on opposite sides of the ladder, plus Kofi Kingston on Strowman’s back. Balor got knocked down and Strowman dislodged Kingston to climb up and claim the briefcase.
With the win, Strowman can challenge for the WWE Universal Championship at any point in the next year.
JOE! JOE! JOE! JOE! JOE!@SamoaJoe is hellbent on walking out of Chicago as Mr. #MITB… pic.twitter.com/cYKoXiRgp7
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
#BálorClub Chicago, LET US HEAR YOU!#MITB @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/1G5ZaxVATE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018
Is there about to be an EPIC #RusevDay celebration in Chicago?!#MITB @WWEDramaKing pic.twitter.com/FczdWJfRLW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018
Competing in his THIRD consecutive #MITB #LadderMatch, does @FightOwensFight have the advantage? pic.twitter.com/bY6Wt6PCU5
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
It could very well be #RusevDay LIVE on @WWENetwork as @RusevBUL makes his way to the ring for the Men's #MITB #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/C0OZm91gZe
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 18, 2018
#MITB just got GLORIOUS, graced with the presence of @REALBobbyRoode! pic.twitter.com/9rBeZBECY1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018
Is it @mikethemiz's time…AGAIN?! The #ALister is seeking the second #MITB contract of his year on his very first #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/hD75I8C9ac
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
Will we be calling him Mr. MONSTER in the Bank after tonight?#MITB @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/1IKVy4shf6
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
"KO-FI ROCKS! KO-FI ROCKS!"#MITB #LadderMatch veteran @TrueKofi is BACK at it! pic.twitter.com/gMUNdKPdwN
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
It was only a matter of time before @BraunStrowman was taken OUT… #MITB pic.twitter.com/zVyKm33SfJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018
"NEW DAYYYYY!"
THIS is the kind of offense @TrueKofi brings to the #MITB #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/JaBVMaOU03
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018
Oh, yes. We're still FALL AWAY SLAMMIN' at #MITB! @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/U2jO21N72B
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018
Not so fast, @FinnBalor…
IT'S ALIIIIIIIVE! #MITB @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/rLwP9M7t3N
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
WHAT has @BraunStrowman DONE?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/o2tA14L8vq
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
The only two men currently standing are @mikethemiz…and @BraunStrowman. #MITB pic.twitter.com/GC81D0NZ1j
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018
The absolute WORST scenario of @BraunStrowman telling you to #GetTheseHands:#MITB @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/weHxEXTZaB
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
#TripleSTACKolade? We dig it, @RusevBUL. #MITB pic.twitter.com/6hRTHhHyRn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018
From OUTSIDE to INSIDE, @FinnBalor FLIES for a massive #CoupDeGrace to @REALBobbyRoode! #MITB pic.twitter.com/hVuVPCGa3u
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
MONSTER IN THE BANK.@BraunStrowman has his sights SET on the #UniversalChampionship! #MITB pic.twitter.com/1Lie2pzW2B
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
WHEN will @BrockLesnar #GetTheseHands?
THAT is now the question… #MITB @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/KsJPXjkv8O
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018