Braun Strowman Wins Raw Tag Team Title Shot For WrestleMania 34

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Raw 11518

– Braun Strowman will face off with The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 34. Strowman entered by himself in the Tag Team Battle Royal on Monday’s episode of Raw and won the match by himself, defeating Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Revival, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Miztourage, and Titus Worldwide.

Strowman does not yet have a tag team partner announced. Our full Raw report is here. Pics and video from the battle royal are below:

