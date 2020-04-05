Braun Strowman Wins Universal Title In Two Minutes At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

We have a new Universal Champion and he is The Monster Among Men. Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg at Wrestlemania tonight, pinning him following a total of four running powerslams. This followed Strowman kicking out of four spears from the champion. All in all, the match went just over two minutes. Goldberg held the title for 38 days, defeating ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel. You can follow along with our live coverage here.