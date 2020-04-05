wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Wins Universal Title In Two Minutes At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
We have a new Universal Champion and he is The Monster Among Men. Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg at Wrestlemania tonight, pinning him following a total of four running powerslams. This followed Strowman kicking out of four spears from the champion. All in all, the match went just over two minutes. Goldberg held the title for 38 days, defeating ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
ICON. LEGEND. HALL OF FAMER. CHAMPION.#WrestleMania #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/AgYaTIFDrz
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
MONSTER among CHAMPIONS.@BraunStrowman defeats @Goldberg to become the NEW #UniversalChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Lwq3yBJdb5
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
FOUR @Goldberg Spears cannot keep The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman down! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ApS1EYhtEi
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
He GOT that title!
Congrats to @BraunStrowman on his FIRST #UniversalTitle victory! #WrestleMania #AndNew @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/SNjtWP5bPS
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
MONSTER of the UNIVERSE. #WrestleMania #AndNew @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/kxUZv8ANZg
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman is your NEW #UniversalChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/00XCanj01K
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says WWE Made the Wrong Decision To Not Reschedule WrestleMania 36, Calls Wrestling ‘Unwatchable’ Without Live Crowd
- President Donald Trump to Speak With Major Sports League Heads in Conference Call Today, WWE’s Vince McMahon in List of Participants
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Meeting Vince McMahon Called To Pick A New Face of WWE After The Rock – Steve Austin Era & Why They Decided On John Cena
- Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Made A Big Mistake Returning on WWE Backstage, Discusses Reports that Vince McMahon Refuses To Work With Him