Braun Strowman Reportedly Working Hurt

– During today’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the previously announced Falls Count Anywhere Match for Monday Night Raw featuring Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley. According to Meltzer, Strowman is currently working hurt.

Meltzer added that Strowman’s injury is taking away his speed. While Meltzer stated he didn’t know if it was a knee injury Strowman was dealing with or not, he said, “I don’t know what it is, but he’s obviously hurt.”

Braun Strowman will face Lashley on Monday, July 1 on Monday Night Raw. The show is being held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.