Various News: Braun Strowman Working With Back Issue, FinJuice Celebrate WTL Win, The Bella Twins Meet Fans

– PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman missed this weekend’s shows due to dealing with a back injury. It’s not said to be serious but he was given time off as a “preemptive measure.”

– NJPW has posted a video online of FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robison) celebrating after they won the World Tag League 2019.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video of the pair meeting fans.