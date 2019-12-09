wrestling / News
Various News: Braun Strowman Working With Back Issue, FinJuice Celebrate WTL Win, The Bella Twins Meet Fans
December 9, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman missed this weekend’s shows due to dealing with a back injury. It’s not said to be serious but he was given time off as a “preemptive measure.”
– NJPW has posted a video online of FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robison) celebrating after they won the World Tag League 2019.
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video of the pair meeting fans.
