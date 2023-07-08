WWE News: Braun Strowman Sings At Summerfest, On Location Taking Reservations For Wrestlemania 40, Recruit Session Planned For Summerslam

– Braun Strowman went on stage at at Zach Bryan concert at Summerfest in Milwaukee, where he added vocals for the song “Revival.”

Braun Strowman got on stage with Zach Bryan last night. 😀 pic.twitter.com/E2kPzR9Fb6 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 8, 2023

– On Location is currently accepting reservations for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia next year. You can do that here.

– PWInsider reports that WWE is planning to hold training sessions and recruiting events during Summerslam week in Detroit.