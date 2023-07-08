wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Sings At Summerfest, On Location Taking Reservations For Wrestlemania 40, Recruit Session Planned For Summerslam
July 8, 2023 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman went on stage at at Zach Bryan concert at Summerfest in Milwaukee, where he added vocals for the song “Revival.”
Braun Strowman got on stage with Zach Bryan last night. 😀 pic.twitter.com/E2kPzR9Fb6
— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 8, 2023
– On Location is currently accepting reservations for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia next year. You can do that here.
– PWInsider reports that WWE is planning to hold training sessions and recruiting events during Summerslam week in Detroit.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Critiques the Damage the German Suplex Causes to Wrestlers
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls How Sting Was Convinced To Make First TNA Appearance, The Importance Of It
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Shouldn’t Worry About AEW Collision Ratings Drop Yet, All In Possibly Being in Streaming Service
- Rumor-Killer On Nick Khan & Triple H Planning ‘Creative Intervention’ With Vince McMahon