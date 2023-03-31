Braun Strowman Believes WWE Is At Its Hottest In Over 10 Years

Braun Strowman has been with WWE for nearly a decade, and he says the company is at its hottest during that entire time. Strowman was a guest on the Ringer Wrestling Show and talked about where WWE is currently at, noting that live events during the Road to WrestleMania have often sold out in places like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Phoenix. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE’s current momentum: “I’ve been with WWE for almost 10 years, and right now, I feel like it’s the hottest it’s been since I’ve been with the company.”

On where he sees those signs: “Just coming off this past weekend’s live events, TV, stuff like that.”