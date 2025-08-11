wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Calls His WWE Release A ‘Stupid Business Decision’

August 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Braun Strowman WWE Smackdown 3-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

Braun Strowman doesn’t appear to be happy that he’s no longer in WWE and hasn’t been shy about it on social media. A fan recently asked why he had been cut when his likeness had since been used after his release.

Strowman replied: “Cause someone made a stupid business decision!

Strowman was cut from the company back in May after putting over Jacob Fatu.

