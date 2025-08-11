wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Calls His WWE Release A ‘Stupid Business Decision’
August 11, 2025 | Posted by
Braun Strowman doesn’t appear to be happy that he’s no longer in WWE and hasn’t been shy about it on social media. A fan recently asked why he had been cut when his likeness had since been used after his release.
Strowman replied: “Cause someone made a stupid business decision!”
Strowman was cut from the company back in May after putting over Jacob Fatu.
Casue someone made a stupid business decision!!!!
— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) August 3, 2025
