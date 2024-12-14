wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Returns On WWE Smackdown, Defeats Carmelo Hayes
December 13, 2024 | Posted by
Braun Strowman is back, making his return on WWE Smackdown and picking up a win over Carmelo Hayes. Strowman showed up as Hayes’ mystery opponent on Friday’s show, coming down to the ring to face the former NXT Champion and getting a win with his running powerslam.
Strowman has been off of WWE TV since he suffered a groin injury in his Last Monster Standing match against Bronson Reed on the September 30th episode of Raw.