WWE News: Braun Strowman Breaks Into Firefly Funhouse, Big E. vs. Sheamus Clip, Bayley & Sasha Banks To Beat The Clock Challenge

– Braun Strowman has had enough of Bray Wyatt, and broke into the Firefly Funhouse on Smackdown. You can see video below of Strowman busting onto the segment and attacking Wyatt after Wyatt mocked him with a re-enactment of his altercation with Alexa Bliss last week:

– WWE posted a clip of Big E. facing Sheamus on tonight’s show. Big E. picked up the win:

– Banks and Bayley had a bit of dissension as the two tried to figure out who would face Asuka first at SummerSlam. Naomi appeared and challenged both women, which led to a Beat The Clock challenge. Sasha Banks went first and won in 3:39, while Naomi ultimately defeated Bayley: