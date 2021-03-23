WWE News: Braun Strowman’s Charge Gets Train Sound Effects, Asuka vs. Peyton Royce Clip, Kofi Kingston Beats AJ Styles

– WWE added a little something extra to Braun Strowman’s charge on tonight’s Raw in the form of train sound effects. You can see a clip from the moment below, in which Strowman pounced Jaxson Ryker onto the announcer’s desk and then bowled through Elias to the sound of a speeding train:

braun train sounds! choo choo! this is the funniest non-fiend thing in forever. pic.twitter.com/DfRhA7Q6Vo — BossMoz (@BossMoz) March 23, 2021

– WWE posted a clip from Peyton Royce’s match against Asuka, which saw the Raw Women’s Champion emerge victorious:

– The company also posted a highlight clip from AJ Styles’ match against Kofi Kingston. Kofi picked up the win: