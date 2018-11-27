Quantcast

 

Braun Strowman’s Elbow Surgery Announced a Success

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Raw 11-26-18

– WWE reports that Braun Strowman successfully underwent surgery on his elbow on Tuesday. WWE.com announced that a timetable for Strowman’s return is uncertain after the surgery, which took place in Birmningham, Alabama.

It is not yet known if he will have to be scratched from his match with Baron Corbin at WWE TLC.

