Bray Wyatt Added to WWE Live Events In Madison Square Garden, More

Bray Wyatt will be appearing at WWE’s traditional post-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden. PWInsider reports that Wyatt as appearing at the event, which takes place on December 26th at the famed New York City venue.

In addition, a Steel Cage match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins has been added to several shows on the post-Holiday tour. You can see the updated lineup (which includes other Wyatt appearances) below:

Columbus, OH – 12/26:

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins – Steel Cage Match.

Also appearing: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, Baron Corbin, Elias, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley

Atlanta, GA – 12/27:

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

* The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus & Kevin Owens

Also appearing: Bray Wyatt, The New Day, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP

Cleveland, OH – 12/28:

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

Also appearing: The Miz, Street Profits, The O.C., The Judgement Day, Johnny Gargano, Bobby Lashley

Greensboro, NC – 12/28:

* Street Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Karrion Kross

* The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes

Also appearing: Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan and New Day

Hershey, PA – 12/29:

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

Also appearing: Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, The O.C., The Judgment Day, Johnny Gargano, The Miz

Miami, FL – 12/29:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

* The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus & Kevin Owens

Also appearing: Bray Wyat, *New Day, Ricochet, Liv Morgan, Imperium, Hit Row

Toronto, ON – 12/30:

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

Also appearing: Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle, The Miz, Johnny Gargano and The Street Profits