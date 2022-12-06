wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Added to WWE Live Events In Madison Square Garden, More
Bray Wyatt will be appearing at WWE’s traditional post-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden. PWInsider reports that Wyatt as appearing at the event, which takes place on December 26th at the famed New York City venue.
In addition, a Steel Cage match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins has been added to several shows on the post-Holiday tour. You can see the updated lineup (which includes other Wyatt appearances) below:
Columbus, OH – 12/26:
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins – Steel Cage Match.
Also appearing: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, Baron Corbin, Elias, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley
Atlanta, GA – 12/27:
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch
* The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus & Kevin Owens
Also appearing: Bray Wyatt, The New Day, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP
Cleveland, OH – 12/28:
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch
Also appearing: The Miz, Street Profits, The O.C., The Judgement Day, Johnny Gargano, Bobby Lashley
Greensboro, NC – 12/28:
* Street Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Karrion Kross
* The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes
Also appearing: Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan and New Day
Hershey, PA – 12/29:
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch
Also appearing: Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, The O.C., The Judgment Day, Johnny Gargano, The Miz
Miami, FL – 12/29:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
* The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus & Kevin Owens
Also appearing: Bray Wyat, *New Day, Ricochet, Liv Morgan, Imperium, Hit Row
Toronto, ON – 12/30:
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch
Also appearing: Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle, The Miz, Johnny Gargano and The Street Profits
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
- Jim Ross On British Bulldog’s 1995 Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
- Xia Li in Tight Jumpsuit, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Update on William Regal Exiting AEW, New Role in WWE