Bray Wyatt Addresses Hell in a Cell Rumors in New Firefly Funhouse (Video)

– The latest Firefly Funhouse video is online, with Bray Wyatt addressing the rumors of him getting a Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell. You can see the video below, in which Wyatt addresses the fact that the Golden1 Center is advertising him for a title match against Braun Strowman or Seth Rollins at the PPV.

In the video, the Devil Vince puppet yelled at Wyatt for calling out Strowman and Rollins because they’re important, but he backed off when Wyatt pointed out that he’s bringing in money right now. Wyatt also took shots at Strowman and Rollins for being greedy and selfish, claiming that they took something from him in a previous life.