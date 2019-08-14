Bray Wyatt Advertised For RAW Next Monday

Take this with a grain of salt, as they haven’t actually announced him as appearing, but WWE.com has Bray Wyatt listed under the talent that will appear on next Monday’s episode of RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota. Wyatt is also advertised for the August 26 RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. Wyatt made his return to in-ring competition at Summerslam as The Fiend, where he pinned Finn Balor. He has been used on TV mostly in his “Firefly Funhouse” segments, with in-ring appearances as The Fiend done sparingly.

Of note, the official website for the Xcel Energy Center is promoting the return of the King of the Ring tournament, as well as two matches: A six-man tag featuring the OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Seth Rollins, Ricochet and Braun Strowman, as well as a triple threat between Becky Lynch, Natalya and Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s title.