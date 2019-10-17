WWE News: Bray Wyatt Advertised Locally For RAW, WWE Touring Australia This Weekend, NXT Highlight Videos

– Even though he’s now a member of the Smackdown roster, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt is advertised for a dark match with Seth Rollins for Monday’s episode of RAW. As we noted yesterday, that same combination is also being promoted for a November 4 RAW.

– WWE will tour Australia this weekend with their Smackdown brand, which means they will leave immediately after their TV taping in Indianapolis tomorrow night. There are talents advertised for an event in Trenton, New Jersey that may not be part of the tour, however. They include: Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, Lacey Evans, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro and Bray Wyatt.

– NXT has live events in Tampa, Florida and Portland Oregon tonight.

– Speaking of NXT, WWE has released the following highlight videos for last night’s episode: