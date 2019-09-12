Bray Wyatt Advertised for Universal Title Match at Live Event This Month (Possible Spoiler)

– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt was advertised by The Golden1 Center in Sacramento to be facing the winner of Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal title at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 next month. Additionally, a local advertised has surfaced promoting Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt for Rollins’ Universal title on Saturday, September 21 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. You can check out a video for that local ad below.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend the Universal title first against Strowman on Sunday, September 15 at Clash of Champions 2019. Of course, per the ad, the “card is subject to change.”