WWE News: Bray Wyatt Takes Aim at Braun Strowman, Elias Seeking Money in the Bank Glory

Bray Wyatt looks to be Braun Strowman’s next challenger for the WWE Universal Championship after targeting Strowman on this week’s Smackdown. Wyatt, fresh off his win over John Cena at WrestleMania, appeared in a Firefly Fun House video after Strowman’s win and suggested he was coming after the new Universal Champion:

– Elias had a musical performance on Smackdown where he teased an entrance into Money in the Bank: