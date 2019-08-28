Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman React To Possible Match At Hell in a Cell

We reported yesterday that the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, which will be the host venue for WWE Hell in a Cell on October 6, posted a tweet stating that ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt would challenge the Universal Champion to a Hell in a Cell match at the event. Seth Rollins is set to defend against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions on September 15.

In a post on Twitter, Braun Strowman reacted to the post, which prompted a response from Wyatt, stating that he doesn’t care if he dies against Strowman. You can see the exchange below.

If the student has to teach the teacher then so be it!!!! He can get these hands like anybody else. #LetTheGamesBegin #MyDoorsOpenComeOnIn — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 28, 2019