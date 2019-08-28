wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman React To Possible Match At Hell in a Cell

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE 2k20 Bray Wyatt

We reported yesterday that the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, which will be the host venue for WWE Hell in a Cell on October 6, posted a tweet stating that ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt would challenge the Universal Champion to a Hell in a Cell match at the event. Seth Rollins is set to defend against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions on September 15.

In a post on Twitter, Braun Strowman reacted to the post, which prompted a response from Wyatt, stating that he doesn’t care if he dies against Strowman. You can see the exchange below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading