Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Welcome Baby Boy

Bray Wyatt just announced on Twitter that he and Jojo Offerman have just welcomed their son Knash Sixx Rotunda into the world. Congratulations to the happy couple.

May 18, 2019