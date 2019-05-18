wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Welcome Baby Boy
May 18, 2019 | Posted by
Bray Wyatt just announced on Twitter that he and Jojo Offerman have just welcomed their son Knash Sixx Rotunda into the world. Congratulations to the happy couple.
Knash Sixx Rotunda
May 18, 2019 pic.twitter.com/YJMU1zJG3O
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 18, 2019
Yowie Wowie indeed!
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 18, 2019
