Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Welcome Baby Boy

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse WWE Raw

Bray Wyatt just announced on Twitter that he and Jojo Offerman have just welcomed their son Knash Sixx Rotunda into the world. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Bray Wyatt, Joseph Lee

