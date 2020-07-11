wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Comment On Possible Match With Aleister Black
July 11, 2020 | Posted by
A fan on Twitter suggested WWE eventually book a match between Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt and Aleister Black. Two of the three participants named, Wyatt and Kross, gave their thoughts on the showdown. All three are on separate brands, with Wyatt on Smackdown, Kross on NXT and Black on RAW.
Kross wrote: “Count me in.”
Wyatt added: “Let’s ride.”
Just think how this match would go down !!! @WWEAleister
V@WWEKarrionKross Tick Tock ❌
V@WWEBrayWyatt #TheFiend pic.twitter.com/8edztGFA5L
— MR. R (@Rutwik2304) July 11, 2020
Let’s ride
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 11, 2020
Count me in
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Big Show on Why He Hates Chopping Triple H, Undertaker Ribbing Him in a Match at Triple H’s Suggestion
- Details On Who Was Involved With Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Segment, Filming Notes
- Drew McIntyre Reveals That He Had To Convince Heath Slater To Return to RAW
- AJ Styles Calls Paul Heyman A ‘Liar’, Addresses If His Move from RAW to Smackdown Had Anything To Do With Bullying