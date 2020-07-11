Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Comment On Possible Match With Aleister Black

A fan on Twitter suggested WWE eventually book a match between Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt and Aleister Black. Two of the three participants named, Wyatt and Kross, gave their thoughts on the showdown. All three are on separate brands, with Wyatt on Smackdown, Kross on NXT and Black on RAW.

Kross wrote: “Count me in.”

Wyatt added: “Let’s ride.”

