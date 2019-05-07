WWE News: Bray Wyatt Promises Answer to Easter Egg Secret Next Week, Naomi Mocks Lacey Evans’ Invitations

– Bray Wyatt plans to reveal the answer to his Easter egg hunt next Monday. Wyatt took to Twitter on Monday night to promise the answer to his secret message planted in old promos, noting that some people have come close but that no one has figured it out yet:

I have decided to drop the answer to the game next Monday. Some of you have come eerily close, but know one has cracked the code. Until the grand reveal I have decided to give some clues….#FireflyFunHouse — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 7, 2019

– Naomi posted to Twitter to throw a little shade at Lacey Evans for the “cheap perfume scented invitations” she used to invite the women of Raw to the ring to watch her match on Raw: