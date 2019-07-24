wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Apologizes to Mick Foley and Thanks Him
– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt posted on Twitter today and apologized to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Wyatt attacked Foley last Monday (July 22) during the Raw Reunion show. You can check out Wyatt’s tweet directed at Foley below.
Wyatt wrote, “Dear @RealMickFoley, I’m sorry. But more importantly…thank you.” Wyatt, using his Fiend persona, is scheduled to face Finn Balor next month at Summerslam. During Raw this week, Bray Wyatt made a surprise appearance and attacked Foley using Foley’s own signature move, the Mandible Claw. You can also check out a video of Wyatt’s attack on Foley from the Raw Reunion show below.
Dear @RealMickFoley,
I’m sorry.
But more importantly…thank you.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 24, 2019
