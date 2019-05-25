wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Apologizes to Chris Jericho: “We Put NXT In The Limelight”

May 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse WWE Raw

– Bray Wyatt’s apology tour took a stop near AEW territory, as he sent a mea culpa Chris Jericho’s way. Wyatt, who has been apologizing to WWE stars past and present for his collisions with them, posted to Twitter on Friday to issue two public messages to Jericho ahead of the latter’s Double or Nothing match against Kenny Omega.

Wyatt apologized for “the strife I once put [Jericho] and his family through” and noted that he and Jericho “put NXT in the limelight,” referencing his match against Jericho in the first season of NXT back when he was Husky Harris. He went on to say that if Jericho sees Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins (the subjects of his previous apology), to ask them to get back to him:

