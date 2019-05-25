Bray Wyatt Apologizes to Chris Jericho: “We Put NXT In The Limelight”

– Bray Wyatt’s apology tour took a stop near AEW territory, as he sent a mea culpa Chris Jericho’s way. Wyatt, who has been apologizing to WWE stars past and present for his collisions with them, posted to Twitter on Friday to issue two public messages to Jericho ahead of the latter’s Double or Nothing match against Kenny Omega.

Wyatt apologized for “the strife I once put [Jericho] and his family through” and noted that he and Jericho “put NXT in the limelight,” referencing his match against Jericho in the first season of NXT back when he was Husky Harris. He went on to say that if Jericho sees Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins (the subjects of his previous apology), to ask them to get back to him:

I want to apologize formally to @IAmJericho for the strife I once put him and his family through. And thank him for the memories🐍. Lest we forget that it was a match between him and my old body that put NXT in the limelight! Yowie Wowie!! What do ya say maaaan?

Friends forever? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 24, 2019