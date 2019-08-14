Bray Wyatt Responds to Bully Ray’s Request for an Apology Over 2015 Royal Rumble Elimination

– Earlier this week on his Twitter account, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) posted on Twitter that he would like an apology from Bray Wyatt for eliminating him in the 2015 Royal Rumble. Wyatt did later response to Bully Ray and wrote an apology on his own Twitter account. You can check out Bully Ray’s initial tweet asking for an apology, and Bray Wyatt’s response below.

Bully Ray wrote, “Dear Mr. Fiend or Bray, Ummmm….I noticed you have been apologizing to many people lately and I just wanted to remind you that you quite abruptly eliminated me from the 2015 Royal Rumble in Philly and you kinda derailed my push. So… Have a nice day. Your friend, Bubba”

Bray Wyatt later wrote in response, “Dear @bullyray5150, I’m sorry. @TestifyDVon assured me we were already BEST friends. But, it was the Polka dot Mastadon @THETOMMYDREAMER that tried to commit man slaughter on my partner @LukeHarperWWE. All while wearing a thick coat of mayonnaise on his skin. #BigHeat”

Dear Mr. Fiend or Bray, Ummmm….I noticed you have been apologizing to many people lately and I just wanted to remind you that you quite abruptly eliminated me from the 2015 Royal Rumble in Philly and you kinda derailed my push. So… Have a nice day 🤡 Your friend, Bubba — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 13, 2019