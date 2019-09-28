WWE News: Bray Wyatt Teases Appearance on The Masked Singer, WWE Backstage Previews Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar, Mandy Rose Shows Makeup Routine

– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt revealed on Twitter that Jason Baker designed a mask for him for the reality singing competition series, The Masked Singer. Bray Wyatt wrote on Twitter, “Wait till you see the mask @bakingjason designed me for @MaskedSingerFOX season Super neato!” Jason Baker responded, “Truth! @WWEBrayWyatt has the singing voice of an angel with scabbed wings! @MaskedSingerFOX” You can check out that exchange below.

– FOX Sports released a WWE Backstage preview clip featuring Booker T and Renee Young. The clip previews the Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar title match set for Friday Night Smackdown on FOX next week. You can check out that video below. WWE Backstage will debut on November 5 on FS1. The preview show will debut on October 15 after the MLB ALCS Game 3.

– WWE Superstar Mandy Rose was featured in a new video from Allure where she showcases her makeup routine. You can check out that video below.