Bray Wyatt Attacks Seth Rollins After Clash of Champions Main Event (Pics, Video)

– Seth Rollins made it out of Clash of Champions with his Universal Championship, but not without running into The Fiend. After Rollins defeated Braun Strowman in the main event of the PPV, Bray Wyatt came out and attacked Rollins in his demonic persona. You can see pics and video below from the match. Wyatt appeared after the lights went out and his music played, hitting Rollins with Sister Abigail and then applying the Mandible Claw.

Wyatt is advertised for WWE Universal Championships at live events this month, not to mention next month’s Hell in a Cell.