Bray Wyatt Attacks Seth Rollins After Clash of Champions Main Event (Pics, Video)
– Seth Rollins made it out of Clash of Champions with his Universal Championship, but not without running into The Fiend. After Rollins defeated Braun Strowman in the main event of the PPV, Bray Wyatt came out and attacked Rollins in his demonic persona. You can see pics and video below from the match. Wyatt appeared after the lights went out and his music played, hitting Rollins with Sister Abigail and then applying the Mandible Claw.
Wyatt is advertised for WWE Universal Championships at live events this month, not to mention next month’s Hell in a Cell.
From teammates to opponents.
The #UniversalChampionship in on the line RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWEClash @WWERollins @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/P39OTqKYvU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 16, 2019
The #MonsterAmongMen goes FLYING! #WWEClash #UniversalChampionship @BraunStrowman @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/CqZE1gHdz4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 16, 2019
You spoke too soon. #WWEClash #UniversalChampionship @BraunStrowman @WWERollins https://t.co/ymsBetQRGn pic.twitter.com/QjZYjqrCLW
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
When your opponent KICKS OUT of 3️⃣ STOMPS. #WWEClash @WWERollins @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/4NSzV7KqVU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 16, 2019
4️⃣ Stomps + 1️⃣ Pedigree = a hard-earned victory for @WWERollins#WWEClash #UniversalChampionship #AndStill @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/cHeCtcrE6s
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
If at first you don't succeed, Stomp and Stomp again. #WWEClash#UniversalChampionship @WWERollins @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/mPlJOUXtix
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
Well look who showed up to #WWEClash… #UniversalChampionship #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/ZCgq8eYvKv
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
See you in Hell, @WWERollins. #WWEClash #TheFiend #HIAC @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/gfn9JG0x8s
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
