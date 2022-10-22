Bray Wyatt Appears On Smackdown, Says He’s Going To Do ‘Horrible Things’

Bray Wyatt was interrupted during his promo on last week’s WWE Smackdown, so he appeared on tonight’s show to finish saying what he had to say. Wyatt appeared in a backstage segment on tonight’s show after he was interrupted by his masked self in the main event segment of the previous week’s show.

“I apologize for last week,” he began. “I didn’t get to finish what I was saying. But that’s okay. I will now. I used to say all the time that revenge is a confession of pain. And it is. I still believe that. I feel like confessing some things to guys today, I feel like that — I feel like that can help, right? So here it goes.”

He continued, “I confess that I have problems. I know I have problems, I’ve always had — I’ve always had problems. That’s not hard for people to see. But there’s a few of them, like anger. Sometimes it can take me to places that I don’t want to be. And last time it took me to a place that I shouldn’t have come back from, I really shouldn’t have. But for whatever reason, I get chances. Chances that most people wouldn’t get. But I confess that this time, I — I was happy, I was content with being left alone. I was okay with it being over. I wanted you to stop saying my name, I wanted you to leave me the hell alone.

“But I confess that I’m really glad you didn’t,” Wyatt concluded. “I needed you. I needed all of you. You pulled the spears out of my ribs and yanked me up. You told me what I was supposed to do without even having to tell me, and I’m thankful for that. Because now, I can see. I know who you are. I know what you want, I know what you’re trying to do. But it won’t work. I confess that along this journey I’m going to do horrible, horrible things. But I will never feel sorry for them. I’m just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me.”