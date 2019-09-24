Bray Wyatt Asks Braun Strowman for Forgiveness

– Bray Wyatt took to Twitter earlier today to ask for Braun Strowman’s forgiveness after what happened on Monday Night Raw. Wyatt wrote, “Forgive us Braun. This will all make sense in the End. I’m losing control of it. I’m sorry. So sorry.” Wyatt also thanked Mick Foley for his positive comments regarding The Fiend angle. You can check out that exchange and Wyatt’s tweet asking Strowman for forgiveness below.

During last night’s Raw, Bray Wyatt appeared in his Fiend persona and attacked Braun Strowman during his main event match with Seth Rollins. He applied the Mandible Claw to Strowman as the show ended. The Mandible Claw used to the signature move for Mick Foley in WWE.

Forgive us Braun. This will all make sense in the End. I’m losing control of it. I’m sorry. So sorry. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 24, 2019

When @WWEBrayWyatt is on my screen, I put down whatever I’m doing and watch. #TheFiend is creating some of the most captivating @WWE TV in years! #RAW pic.twitter.com/T2nzJHp81u — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 24, 2019