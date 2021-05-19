wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Asks Fans If They Miss Him Yet After WWE WrestleMania Backlash’s Zombies
May 19, 2021 | Posted by
Bray Wyatt saw the reaction to the zombies at WrestleMania Backlash, and had a bit of fun with it. As reported, the Miz vs. Damian Priest Lumberjack Match became a Zombie Lumberjack Match as a cross-promotion with Batista’s Army of the Dead, which sponsored the PPV. The reaction across social media and mainstream media has been strong, and Wyatt referenced the zombies when he took to Twitter, writing:
“Miss me yet? #zombies”
Wyatt’s last appearance was the WrestleMania 37, when he lost to Randy Orton as The Fiend thanks to Alexa Bliss. No word on when he’s set to return.
Miss me yet?#zombies
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 19, 2021
