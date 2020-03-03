Bray Wyatt Asks Matt Hardy Not to Leave WWE, Hardy Responds

– As previously reported, Matt Hardy’s WWE contract has expired, and WWE confirmed this week that Hardy is currently done with the promotion and paid tribute to his career. Later on, Bray Wyatt commented on Matt Hardy’s exit on Twitter and asked him not to leave.

After Bray Wyatt wrote, “Don’t go Matt,” Hardy responded, “I will always be near, my beloved compeer.” You can check out that exchange below.

Wyatt and Hardy previously held the Raw tag team titles together back in 2018.