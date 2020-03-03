wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Asks Matt Hardy Not to Leave WWE, Hardy Responds
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Matt Hardy’s WWE contract has expired, and WWE confirmed this week that Hardy is currently done with the promotion and paid tribute to his career. Later on, Bray Wyatt commented on Matt Hardy’s exit on Twitter and asked him not to leave.
After Bray Wyatt wrote, “Don’t go Matt,” Hardy responded, “I will always be near, my beloved compeer.” You can check out that exchange below.
Wyatt and Hardy previously held the Raw tag team titles together back in 2018.
Don’t go Matt 😢
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 3, 2020
