WWE News: Bray Wyatt & Asuka Appearing at WinterCon This Weekend, NXT Weekend Live Event Schedule, WWE in Lexington Pre-Sale Code

– This weekend at WinterCon, Asuka will be appearing on Saturday for a rare autograph signing and photo session from 12 PM – 3 PM Eastern. Bray Wyatt will be appearing Saturday as well, signing and doing photos from 3 PM – 6 PM Eastern.

– Here is the weekend slate of NXT live events…

* Tonight in Ocala, Florida at the Hilton Ocala’s Reserve Pavilion.

* Friday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Maxwell Snyder Armory

* Saturday in Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gymnasium.

– WWE has released a pre-sale code for the January 13 WWE live event at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The code is Lexington. The presale runs through 10 PM tonight. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]