Bray Wyatt Attacks Mick Foley During Raw Reunion (Pics, Video)
– Mick Foley appeared at Raw Reunion, but had a much less fun time than most of the rest of the legends as he was attacked by Bray Wyatt. Foley was cutting a promo in the ring when the lights went out. When they came back up, Wyatt had Foley in his own Mandible Claw. A pic and video of that segment are below:
👍👍👍 It's @RealMickFoley! #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/7HYCaW0LNi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
THE FIEND IS BACK.#RawReunion @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/cfmbRvPszT
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
GOOD GOD. "The Fiend" has returned and ATTACKED @RealMickFoley on #RAW! #RAWReunion @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/tRjxwKp4e1
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
