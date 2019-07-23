wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Attacks Mick Foley During Raw Reunion (Pics, Video)

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Raw Reunion

– Mick Foley appeared at Raw Reunion, but had a much less fun time than most of the rest of the legends as he was attacked by Bray Wyatt. Foley was cutting a promo in the ring when the lights went out. When they came back up, Wyatt had Foley in his own Mandible Claw. A pic and video of that segment are below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading