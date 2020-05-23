wrestling / News
WWE News: How Old Is Bray Wyatt Today, Becky Lynch On Best Career Advice She’s Gotten, Bellas Videos
May 23, 2020
– WWE tweeted today about Bray Wyatt’s birthday. He is 33 today.
YOWIE WOWIE! It's looks like we have a 𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂 special birthday today!
Happy birthday, @WWEBrayWyatt!!! 🤗 🎁 🐰 👺 🧙🐷 pic.twitter.com/c4rdPrcVbu
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020
– The latest WWE Pop Question features Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and others discussing the best career advice they’ve ever received.
– Nikki and Brie Bella take the sibling challenge and find out how well they know each other.
– Brie wants to make sure her daughter can swim in this Total Bellas bonus scene.
– Nikki Bella shows off her new closet and her new obsession — vintage mannequin heads from Paris.
