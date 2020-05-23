wrestling / News

WWE News: How Old Is Bray Wyatt Today, Becky Lynch On Best Career Advice She’s Gotten, Bellas Videos

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Bray Wyatt Smackdown 5-8-20

– WWE tweeted today about Bray Wyatt’s birthday. He is 33 today.

– The latest WWE Pop Question features Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and others discussing the best career advice they’ve ever received.

– Nikki and Brie Bella take the sibling challenge and find out how well they know each other.

– Brie wants to make sure her daughter can swim in this Total Bellas bonus scene.

– Nikki Bella shows off her new closet and her new obsession — vintage mannequin heads from Paris.

