WWE News: How Old Is Bray Wyatt Today, Becky Lynch On Best Career Advice She’s Gotten, Bellas Videos

May 23, 2020 | Posted by

– WWE tweeted today about Bray Wyatt’s birthday. He is 33 today.

YOWIE WOWIE! It's looks like we have a 𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂 special birthday today! Happy birthday, @WWEBrayWyatt!!! 🤗 🎁 🐰 👺 🧙🐷 pic.twitter.com/c4rdPrcVbu — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020

– The latest WWE Pop Question features Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and others discussing the best career advice they’ve ever received.

– Nikki and Brie Bella take the sibling challenge and find out how well they know each other.

– Brie wants to make sure her daughter can swim in this Total Bellas bonus scene.

– Nikki Bella shows off her new closet and her new obsession — vintage mannequin heads from Paris.