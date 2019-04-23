wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Debuts Bizarre New Firefly Funhouse Gimmick on Raw
– Well folks, Bray Wyatt is back. We can at least say that for certain. During tonight’s episode of Raw, Wyatt appeared in a vignette wearing a red sweater and gloves, the latter of which said “Heal” and “Hurt” across the fingers, and cut a promo in which he said he was in his special place and can’t wait to show us what he’s learned. He introduced his “special friend” Mercy the Buzzard and Penny the Witch, the puppet and doll from the previous vignettes.
Wyatt said he used to be a very bad man, but has been “barbarically punished” for his wrongdoings, and that part of him is dead now. He showed off a cutout of his old look and then bisected it with a chainsaw. GIFS and video of part of the segment are below:
.@WWEBrayWyatt is back and welcoming everyone to his #FireFlyFunHouse. Yes, you read that correctly. #Raw pic.twitter.com/VPI7lvZaDi
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2019
.@WWEBrayWyatt, is that you?!? #RAW pic.twitter.com/8MVA9bscs5
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2019
😕😕😕#RAW @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/d4pfSrD55z
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 23, 2019
Till next week on the #FireflyFunHouse… 👋 #RAW @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/huDEL3J5po
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2019
