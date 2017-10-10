Update On Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas’ WWE Status – Neither Were At RAW Last Night

The Wrestling Observer reports that Bray Wyatt was not pulled from WWE’s weekend live events due to injury, though the exact reason is not known.

PWInsider adds that Bo Dallas and Wyatt both were not at RAW last night (Wyatt’s segment on the Titantron was filmed in advance).

Michael Cole noted during RAW that Dallas was sick. Neither Wyatt or Dallas has tweeted anything in a few days. All of this is causing speculation about their status with WWE at the moment.