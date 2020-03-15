Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To A Bar Fight If Wrestlemania Is Delayed

The status of Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa on April 5 is unknown, as recent reports suggested that Tampa is ready to pull the plug to protect people from the Coronavirus. Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to say that if the show is delayed, The Fiend still wants to fight John Cena.

He wrote: “If WrestleMania gets delayed The FIEND hereby challenges @JohnCena to a Bar Fight Deathmatch™️. This will take place at @Hooters. Not kidding.”