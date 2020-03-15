wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To A Bar Fight If Wrestlemania Is Delayed
March 14, 2020 | Posted by
The status of Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa on April 5 is unknown, as recent reports suggested that Tampa is ready to pull the plug to protect people from the Coronavirus. Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to say that if the show is delayed, The Fiend still wants to fight John Cena.
He wrote: “If WrestleMania gets delayed The FIEND hereby challenges @JohnCena to a Bar Fight Deathmatch™️. This will take place at @Hooters. Not kidding.”
If WrestleMania gets delayed The FIEND hereby challenges @JohnCena to a Bar Fight Deathmatch™️. This will take place at @Hooters.
Not kidding.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tampa City Officials Ready to ‘Pull the Plug’ on WrestleMania 36 if WWE and Vince McMahon Don’t Make a Decision Soon
- CM Punk Jokes About ‘CM Punk Chants’ at Empty WWE PC Shows, Comments on WWE Backstage Halting Production
- Tony Khan on How Proud He Is that AEW Pays Talent Well, Says It’s Insane How Little Other Promotions Pay, Says People Thought He’s Nuts For Paying Talent So Much
- Eric Bischoff Again Takes Aim At Tony Khan, Says AEW Is Influenced By WCW, Is Paying Talent Huge Sums of Money, That Khan Has Paid $100 Million to Compete with WWE Developmental